ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the warmer weather, many residents are getting outside and going fishing. While you can catch-and-release the fish you hook, bringing home and eating the fish is also an option, but it comes with some guidelines.

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) offers advice on which fish and from what bodies of waters are suitable to eat fish from. The advice is also split into two categories: the general population and the sensitive population.

The sensitive population includes people who can bear children under 50 and children under 15. The general population is everyone else. People who eat highly contaminated fish and become pregnant may have an increased risk of having children who are slower to develop and learn, said the NYSDOH.

In most waters, people can eat up to four fish meals a month. However, some waters have been affected by industrial chemicals, pesticides, and/or mercury. Some fish may also have higher levels of chemicals than others. The NYSDOH may suggest to limit or not to eat certain fish from certain bodies of water.

These are the waters and fish where people should limit their fish consumption or not eat those fish at all, depending on the type of population you’re in, according to the NYSDOH. If a body of water and/or specific fish is not listed below, both populations may eat up to four fish meals per month.

Body of water Fish General population Sensitive population Reason Dunham Reservoir (Rensselaer County) Walleye Don’t eat Don’t eat Mercury Smallmouth bass Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat Mercury All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Don’t eat Mercury Dyken Pond (Rensselaer County) Largemouth bass Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat Mercury All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Don’t eat Mercury Hoosic River from Schaghticoke Dam to Vermont state line (including Johnsonville and Schaghticoke Reservoirs)

(Rensselaer, Washington Counties) Rainbow trout, Smallmouth bass Up to 1 meal/month Up to 1 meal/month PCBs Brown trout Greater than 14″, Don’t eat; Less than 14″, up to 1 meal/month Greater than 14″, Don’t eat; Less than 14″, up to 1 meal/month PCBs Carp Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Bluegill, Yellow perch Up to 4 meals/month Up to 4 meals/month Healthy choice All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Up to 1 meal/month PCBs Kinderhook Lake

(Columbia County) American eel Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat PCBs All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Don’t eat PCBs Mohawk River/Erie Canal between Five Mile Dam and Cohoes Falls

(Herkimer, Schenectady, Montgomery, Albany, Saratoga Counties) Carp Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Brown bullhead, Bluegill, Blueback herring, Rock bass, Smallmouth bass, Walleye, Yellow perch Up to 4 meals/month Up to 4 meals/month Healthy choice All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Up to 1 meal/month PCBs Nassau Lake (Rensselaer County) All fish Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Thayers Pond (Rensselaer County) All fish Don’t eat Don’t eat PFAS Valatie Kill between County Route 18 and Nassau Lake

(Rensselaer County) All fish Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Valatie Kill between Nassau Lake and Kinderhook Lake

(Rensselaer County) American eel, Bluegill sunfish, Redbreast sunfish Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat PCBs All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Don’t eat PCBs Hudson River upstream from Corinth Dam

(Warren, Essex, Saratoga, Hamilton Counties) All fish Follow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of article Follow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of article Mercury Hudson River, Corinth Dam to South Glens Falls Dam at Route 9 Bridge

(Warren, Saratoga Counties) Carp, Channel catfish Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs All other fish Follow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of article Follow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of article Mercury Hudson River, South Glens Falls Dam at Route 9 Bridge to Hudson Falls Dam at Bakers Falls

(Warren, Washington, Saratoga Counties) All fish Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Hudson River, Hudson Falls Dam at Bakers Falls to Federal Dam at Troy

(Rensselaer, Albany, Washington, Saratoga Counties) All fish Catch and release only Catch and release only PCBs Hudson River, Federal Dam at Troy to Rip Van Winkle Bridge at Catskill

(Rensselaer, Albany, Columbia, Greene Counties) Alewife, Blueback herring, Rock bass, Yellow perch Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat PCBs All other fish Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Hudson River, Rip Van Winkle Bridge at Catskill to Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

(Ulster, Rockland, Dutchess, Westchester, Columbia, Putnam, Greene, Orange Counties) Crab or lobster tomalley and cooking liquid Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs, Dioxin, Cadmium Channel catfish, Gizzard shad, Walleye, White catfish Don’t eat Don’t eat PCBs Blue crab meat Up to 4 meal/month Don’t eat PCBs, Cadmium Striped bass, Bluefish, Brown bullhead, Carp, Largemouth bass, Smallmouth bass, White perch, Rainbow smelt, Atlantic needlefish, and Goldfish Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat PCBs All other fish Up to 4 meal/month Don’t eat PCBs Lake Champlain

(Clinton, Washington, Essex Counties) All fish Follow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of article Follow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of article PCBs, Mercury North-South Lake

(Greene County) Largemouth bass Up to 1 meal/month

Greater than 15″, Don’t eat; Less than 15″, up to 1 meal/month Mercury All other fish Follow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of article Follow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of article Mercury Schoharie Reservoir

(Delaware, Greene, Schoharie Counties) Yellow perch, Black crappie Up to 1 meal/month Up to 1 meal/month Mercury All other fish Follow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of article Follow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of article Mercury Ashokan Reservoir

(Ulster County) Largemouth bass Up to 1 meal/month Greater than 15″, Don’t eat; Less than 15″, up to 1 meal/month Mercury All other fish Follow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of article Follow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of article Mercury Chodikee Lake

(Ulster County) Largemouth bass Greater than 15″, up to 1 meal/month; Less than 15″, up to 4 meals/month Don’t eat Mercury All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Don’t eat Mercury According to NYSDOH

Adirondack Regional Advisory

For all waters not listed above in northern Saratoga, northern Washington, Fulton and Warren Counties, follow this advisory. Some waters in the table above also refer to this advisory.

Fish General population Sensitive population Walleye greater than 19” Don’t eat Don’t eat Chain pickerel, Lake trout, Largemouth bass, Rock bass, Smallmouth bass, Walleye less than 19”, Yellow perch greater than 10” Up to 1 meal/month Don’t eat All other fish Up to 4 meals/month Up to 1 meal/month According to NYSDOH

Catskill Regional Advisory

For all waters not listed above in Greene and Ulster Counties, follow this advisory. Some waters in the table above also refer to this advisory.