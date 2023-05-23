ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the warmer weather, many residents are getting outside and going fishing. While you can catch-and-release the fish you hook, bringing home and eating the fish is also an option, but it comes with some guidelines.

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) offers advice on which fish and from what bodies of waters are suitable to eat fish from. The advice is also split into two categories: the general population and the sensitive population.

The sensitive population includes people who can bear children under 50 and children under 15. The general population is everyone else. People who eat highly contaminated fish and become pregnant may have an increased risk of having children who are slower to develop and learn, said the NYSDOH.

In most waters, people can eat up to four fish meals a month. However, some waters have been affected by industrial chemicals, pesticides, and/or mercury. Some fish may also have higher levels of chemicals than others. The NYSDOH may suggest to limit or not to eat certain fish from certain bodies of water.

These are the waters and fish where people should limit their fish consumption or not eat those fish at all, depending on the type of population you’re in, according to the NYSDOH. If a body of water and/or specific fish is not listed below, both populations may eat up to four fish meals per month.

Body of waterFishGeneral populationSensitive populationReason
Dunham Reservoir (Rensselaer County)WalleyeDon’t eatDon’t eatMercury
Smallmouth bassUp to 1 meal/monthDon’t eatMercury
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthDon’t eatMercury
Dyken Pond (Rensselaer County)Largemouth bassUp to 1 meal/monthDon’t eatMercury
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthDon’t eatMercury
Hoosic River from Schaghticoke Dam to Vermont state line (including Johnsonville and Schaghticoke Reservoirs)
(Rensselaer, Washington Counties)		Rainbow trout, Smallmouth bassUp to 1 meal/monthUp to 1 meal/monthPCBs
Brown troutGreater than 14″, Don’t eat; Less than 14″, up to 1 meal/monthGreater than 14″, Don’t eat; Less than 14″, up to 1 meal/monthPCBs
CarpDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Bluegill, Yellow perchUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 4 meals/monthHealthy choice
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 1 meal/monthPCBs
Kinderhook Lake
(Columbia County)		American eelUp to 1 meal/monthDon’t eatPCBs
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthDon’t eatPCBs
Mohawk River/Erie Canal between Five Mile Dam and Cohoes Falls
(Herkimer, Schenectady, Montgomery, Albany, Saratoga Counties)		CarpDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Brown bullhead, Bluegill, Blueback herring, Rock bass, Smallmouth bass, Walleye, Yellow perchUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 4 meals/monthHealthy choice
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 1 meal/monthPCBs
Nassau Lake (Rensselaer County)All fishDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Thayers Pond (Rensselaer County)All fishDon’t eatDon’t eatPFAS
Valatie Kill between County Route 18 and Nassau Lake
(Rensselaer County)		All fishDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Valatie Kill between Nassau Lake and Kinderhook Lake
(Rensselaer County)		American eel, Bluegill sunfish, Redbreast sunfishUp to 1 meal/monthDon’t eatPCBs
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthDon’t eatPCBs
Hudson River upstream from Corinth Dam
(Warren, Essex, Saratoga, Hamilton Counties)		All fishFollow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of articleFollow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of articleMercury
Hudson River, Corinth Dam to South Glens Falls Dam at Route 9 Bridge
(Warren, Saratoga Counties)		Carp, Channel catfishDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
All other fishFollow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of articleFollow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of articleMercury
Hudson River, South Glens Falls Dam at Route 9 Bridge to Hudson Falls Dam at Bakers Falls
(Warren, Washington, Saratoga Counties)		All fishDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Hudson River, Hudson Falls Dam at Bakers Falls to Federal Dam at Troy
(Rensselaer, Albany, Washington, Saratoga Counties)		All fishCatch and release onlyCatch and release onlyPCBs
Hudson River, Federal Dam at Troy to Rip Van Winkle Bridge at Catskill
(Rensselaer, Albany, Columbia, Greene Counties)		Alewife, Blueback herring, Rock bass, Yellow perchUp to 1 meal/monthDon’t eatPCBs
All other fishDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Hudson River, Rip Van Winkle Bridge at Catskill to Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
(Ulster, Rockland, Dutchess, Westchester, Columbia, Putnam, Greene, Orange Counties)		Crab or lobster tomalley and cooking liquidDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs, Dioxin, Cadmium
Channel catfish, Gizzard shad, Walleye, White catfishDon’t eatDon’t eatPCBs
Blue crab meatUp to 4 meal/monthDon’t eatPCBs, Cadmium
Striped bass, Bluefish, Brown bullhead, Carp, Largemouth bass, Smallmouth bass, White perch, Rainbow smelt, Atlantic needlefish, and GoldfishUp to 1 meal/monthDon’t eatPCBs
All other fishUp to 4 meal/monthDon’t eatPCBs
Lake Champlain
(Clinton, Washington, Essex Counties)		All fishFollow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of articleFollow Adirondack Regional Advisory at end of articlePCBs, Mercury
North-South Lake
(Greene County)		Largemouth bassUp to 1 meal/month
Greater than 15″, Don’t eat; Less than 15″, up to 1 meal/month		Mercury
All other fishFollow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of articleFollow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of articleMercury
Schoharie Reservoir
(Delaware, Greene, Schoharie Counties)		Yellow perch, Black crappieUp to 1 meal/monthUp to 1 meal/monthMercury
All other fishFollow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of articleFollow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of articleMercury
Ashokan Reservoir
(Ulster County)		Largemouth bassUp to 1 meal/monthGreater than 15″, Don’t eat; Less than 15″, up to 1 meal/monthMercury
All other fishFollow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of articleFollow Catskill Regional Advisory at end of articleMercury
Chodikee Lake
(Ulster County)		Largemouth bassGreater than 15″, up to 1 meal/month; Less than 15″, up to 4 meals/monthDon’t eatMercury
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthDon’t eatMercury
According to NYSDOH

Adirondack Regional Advisory

For all waters not listed above in northern Saratoga, northern Washington, Fulton and Warren Counties, follow this advisory. Some waters in the table above also refer to this advisory.

FishGeneral populationSensitive population
Walleye greater than 19”Don’t eatDon’t eat
Chain pickerel, Lake trout, Largemouth bass, Rock bass, Smallmouth bass, Walleye less than 19”, Yellow perch greater than 10”Up to 1 meal/monthDon’t eat
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 1 meal/month
Catskill Regional Advisory

For all waters not listed above in Greene and Ulster Counties, follow this advisory. Some waters in the table above also refer to this advisory.

FishGeneral populationSensitive population
Brook trout, Rainbow trout, Bluegill, Pumpkinseed/SunfishUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 4 meals/month
Chain pickerel greater than 20”, Largemouth bass, Rock bass, White perchUp to 1 meal/monthUp to 1 meal/month
Smallmouth bass, Walleye less than 19”, Yellow perch greater than 10”Up to 1 meal/monthDon’t eat
Walleye greater than 19”Don’t eatDon’t eat
All other fishUp to 4 meals/monthUp to 1 meal/month
