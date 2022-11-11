TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
Personnel are at the scene investigating. Check back with News10 for updates.
by: Jessie House
