Shortage of plow drivers to blame for shoddy snow cleanup, council president says

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady is currently short three plow drivers, according to City Council President Ed Kosiur.

Tuesday was the first major snowfall since a storm two weeks ago that dumped nearly two feet of snow on the Electric City. At that time, the city came under harsh criticism for its handling of snow removal, neglecting some roads entirely for nearly a day.

Kosiur said a lack of plow drivers was to blame as the city was short five drivers at the time. They’ve since hired an additional two, but snow removal was still slow going during Tuesday’s storm.

It took crews about 12 hours to plow Maryland Avenue off Union Street for the first time since the snow started falling.

Residents are frustrated about the delays saying winter storms should come as no surprise to city administrators in Upstate New York.

Kosiur says the city is considering adopting similar parking restrictions during storms as the City of Albany to better remove snow. He says the city hasn’t called a snow emergency in nearly 10 years since Mayor Gary McCarthy has been in office.