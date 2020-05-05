ShopRite launches campaign to thank essential workers

KEASBEY, N.J. (NEWS10) — ShopRite is kicking off a campaign to thank healthcare workers, first responders, and supermarket associates serving the community throughout the health crisis.

The campaign, known as Essential Thanks, gives everyone a chance to show their gratitude by posting a thank you note.

For each message ShopRite receives, the company will donate $1 to regional food banks. Thank you notes can be uploaded to essentialthanks.com or by using #EssentialThanks on Instagram or Twitter.

