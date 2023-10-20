ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ShopRite Supermarkets is closing five locations in the Capital Region, the company confirmed to NEWS10. The store locations closing include Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush.

“We entered the marketplace a little over a decade ago to bring a quality supermarket to the area,” said Karen Meleta, Chief Communications Officer of Wakefern Food Corp. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to sustain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today.”

ShopRite Supermarkets is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp. All five stores are set to close on or around December 9, said Meleta. The ShopRite location in Hudson was not included in the list of stores closing.

“We thank our customers for their patronage and our dedicated associates who served the community,” said Meleta.