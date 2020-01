CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sherman’s Park, the lakefront amusement park, has been donated to Caroga Arts Collective.

The park, which sits right in front of Caroga Lake, has been closed for many years.

Caroga Arts wants to put the amusement park back on the map.

They have a lot of events planned for the year and said they are focused on restoring the iconic property.