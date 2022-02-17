HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a messaging scam. The text messages appear to be coming from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Police said several Columbia County residents have reported receiving texts from the USPS in regards to unclaimed packages. If you think you have been scammed or had your identity cloned or stolen, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

Screenshot of the USPS scam (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has also warned of this scam. More information on the scam can be found on the United States Postal Inspection Service website.