Sheriff’s Office warns of tough enforcement at popular swimming spot ahead of hot weekend

EAGLEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning against drinking and driving, drug use and disorderly conduct ahead of what’s expected to be an extremely hot weekend.

Many neighbors near the Covered Bridge over Batten Kill in Eagleville have complained to authorities about continuous issues with littering and drunk, rowdy people floating down the river.

Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell says his department, along with the DEC and State Police, are cracking down on public intoxication and drinking and driving.

Just in the past few weeks, they’ve made several arrests for various offences. First responders have also rescued many injured swimmers and have had several near drownings.

The undersheriff says if you plan on cooling off on the Batten Kill, be responsible and respectful or suffer the consequences.