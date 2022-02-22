BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a t-shirt texting scam. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office have previously warned residents about this same scam.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has been made aware of suspicious text messages being sent by a company claiming to be selling t-shirts on their behalf. If you receive this message, it is a scam.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said residents should not respond to the message and not provide any personal or financial information.