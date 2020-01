JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department stepped in with a unique piece of equipment to fix a stifling problem.

After an ammonia leak at the Walmart Distribution Center in Johnstown, the department brought in the biggest fan they had to clear the air — their airboat!

The sheriff’s office said the airboat serves many purposes, and on that day, it was the ventilation of a large area.