Sheriff’s Office: Menands man arrested for stealing $3,000 in vape products

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Menands man was arrested for stealing more than $3,000 worth of tobacco and vaping products, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says.

Police say Anthony Moore, 41, stole more than $2,000 in products from two businesses in Clifton Park and Halfmoon. Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny. He was also found to have multiple arrest warrants by numerous police agencies for similar alleged crimes.

Moore was arraigned in Town of Halfmoon Court and remanded with no bail to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.