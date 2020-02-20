Interactive Radar

Sheriff’s office graduates new K9 teams

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office graduated six new K9 teams.

Some of the K9s were named after fallen members of the sheriff’s office.

For example, K9 Johnny is paired with Deputy Brownell, and he was named after Investigator John Brown, who died unexpectedly in 2017.

K9 Flash is named after longtime deputy William Marshall, who passed away in 2018. He’ll be serving along with handler Deputy Crien Salton as the Explosives Detection and Patrol Tracking team.

