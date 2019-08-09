Sheriff’s Office asks for bystander video of arrest

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for bystander video of an arrest that happened on Priddle Point Road on Sunday evening.

State Police say 25-year-old Eli Grajales crashed his car into a utility pole, failed a field sobriety test, and then tried to run from police. As the agencies on scene tried to control him and place him under arrest, Grajales fought with officers and even damaged a police cruiser. The whole time claiming police brutality.

Several bystanders took video of the incident, and now Sheriff Richard Giardino is asking anyone who has that footage to send it in.