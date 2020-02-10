Sheriff says motorist in fatal pedestrian crash had green light but was driving with suspended license

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The community of Green Island is grieving the loss of a 17 year old and praying for three other teens who were with him as they were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing 787 Saturday night.

The sign outside Green Island’s Heatly School reads “Green Island Strong”. Strength will be a major force in helping that community heal after three students and another friend from Cohoes were struck while crossing busy 787 Saturday night..

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says it was a night that began as a fun get-together for six teens.

“Basically they were getting coffee and slushees. On their way back, two of the friends crossed the street, did not see a car, and as soon as they literally got to the sidewalk they heard a horrific sound. Turned around and saw all four friends of theirs get hit.”

Three teens were injured; one said to be in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was fatally injured.

The sheriff said the driver did have the green light but should not have been behind the wheel.

“This is a tragedy that was, unfortunately, preventable. The driver of the car was not the owner of the car. The passenger was the owner of the car. The driver of the car had a suspended license times 10.”

Apple says they were arrested for a slew of charges. At least one was alcohol related.

“Although, we have not indicated that this was caused by alcohol in any way shape or form, we did take blood, and we are waiting for that to come back as well.”

That stretch of 787 has been the scene of other pedestrian fatalities. In 2016, Brittany Knight died while crossing the four-lane roadway. Her death prompted New York State DOT to make changes to the roadway in order to slow down traffic. They also included buttons on light posts that trigger traffic lights to change to red so pedestrians can cross safely.

When NEWS10 ABC reporter Anya Tucker asked Sheriff Apple if he felt more changes were necessary, he responded by saying it wasn’t clear if that would have kept the young people from crossing.

The sheriff says it could take weeks for the toxicology tests to come back. He says he will reach out to the district attorney’s office to discuss possible charges.

Classes at the Heatly School were cancelled Monday, but the building was open for students who wished to speak with counselors.

They are holding a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6-7 p.m. to support the students and families affected by the tragic accident. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for students, staff and community members.

The school is located at 171 Hudson Ave, Green Island, NY 12183.