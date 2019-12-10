Breaking News
Sheriff: Body of missing 77-year-old Albany County woman has been found

Sheriff: Body of missing 77-year-old Albany County woman has been found

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The body of a 77-year-old Albany County woman, missing for more than a week, has now been found, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple says the body of Beverly Trombley has been found near train tracks. Trombley’s car, a black Ford Focus, was previously found over a week ago, stuck on the train tracks behind the West Albany Pocket Park by I-90 near the Everett Road exit.

Officials do not suspect foul play. NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play