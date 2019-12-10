Sheriff: Body of missing 77-year-old Albany County woman has been found

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The body of a 77-year-old Albany County woman, missing for more than a week, has now been found, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple says the body of Beverly Trombley has been found near train tracks. Trombley’s car, a black Ford Focus, was previously found over a week ago, stuck on the train tracks behind the West Albany Pocket Park by I-90 near the Everett Road exit.

***Sadly the body of Beverly Trombley has been located. Foul play is not suspected. Body was found near tracks. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/uDzurjuBnR — Craig D Apple (@CraigDApplesr) December 10, 2019

Officials do not suspect foul play. NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.