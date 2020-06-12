Shenendehowa unveils annual drunk driving billboard

shenendehowa drunk driving billboard 2020

Shenendehowa High School unveiled its annual drunk driving billboard on Friday, June 12, 2020, that was created by students from the graphic design class. (NEWS10)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa High School unveiled its annual drunk driving billboard on Friday that was created by students from the graphic design class.

This year’s students faced a particularly tough challenge because they were learning from home and unfamiliar with the software being taught.

Students and parents gathered in their cars on Friday to await the reveal of the winning billboard design, which featured the message “Drunk Driving is Blind Driving.”

