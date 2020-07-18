Shenendehowa CSD releases 2020 reopening plan; asks for community input

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Central School District is asking for community input after releasing the reopening plan for the 2020 school season.

Under the drafted school plan, Kindergarten though Grade 6 will include on-site instruction. The school district intends to utilize the entire school for teaching, including areas like the cafeteria to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Grades 7 through 12 will be taught at 50 percent with students alternating days to allow for social distancing.

The school district must submit a plan by July 31 to abide by New York State’s deadline.

The school district is planning a series of livestream panel discussions for community input:

Parents/Guardians/Students: July 21 at 6:30-8:00 July 22 at 6:30-8:00

Faculty/Staff: K-5 on July 21 at 1:00-2:30 6-12 on July 21 at 3:30-5:00



Repeat 6-12 on July 22 at 1:00-2:30 K-5 on July 22 at 3:30-5:00



County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES