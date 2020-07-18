Shenendehowa CSD releases 2020 reopening plan; asks for community input

Local
Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Central School District is asking for community input after releasing the reopening plan for the 2020 school season.

Under the drafted school plan, Kindergarten though Grade 6 will include on-site instruction. The school district intends to utilize the entire school for teaching, including areas like the cafeteria to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Grades 7 through 12 will be taught at 50 percent with students alternating days to allow for social distancing.

The school district must submit a plan by July 31 to abide by New York State’s deadline.

The school district is planning a series of livestream panel discussions for community input:

  • Parents/Guardians/Students:
    • July 21 at 6:30-8:00
    • July 22 at 6:30-8:00
  • Faculty/Staff:
    • K-5 on July 21 at 1:00-2:30
    • 6-12 on July 21 at 3:30-5:00

      Repeat
    • 6-12 on July 22 at 1:00-2:30
    • K-5 on July 22 at 3:30-5:00

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga