CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Central School District is asking for community input after releasing the reopening plan for the 2020 school season.
Under the drafted school plan, Kindergarten though Grade 6 will include on-site instruction. The school district intends to utilize the entire school for teaching, including areas like the cafeteria to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Grades 7 through 12 will be taught at 50 percent with students alternating days to allow for social distancing.
The school district must submit a plan by July 31 to abide by New York State’s deadline.
The school district is planning a series of livestream panel discussions for community input:
- Parents/Guardians/Students:
- July 21 at 6:30-8:00
- July 22 at 6:30-8:00
- Faculty/Staff:
- K-5 on July 21 at 1:00-2:30
- 6-12 on July 21 at 3:30-5:00
Repeat
- 6-12 on July 22 at 1:00-2:30
- K-5 on July 22 at 3:30-5:00
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Shenendehowa CSD releases 2020 reopening plan; asks for community input
- North Country Report: Washington County Fairgrounds host food trucks in lieu of fair
- Texas lawmakers fear businesses along U.S. border could suffer with extended travel restrictions
- Albany County seeks redistricting committee members
- Mohawk Chevrolet donates to Clifton Park Little League