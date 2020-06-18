CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa High School Class of 2020 graduated in a drive thru ceremony on Thursday.
Families drove up in decorated cars while seniors walked across the stage to get their diplomas.
The school’s band performed virtually during the livestreamed ceremony
The ceremony was broken up into two rounds due to the number of graduates.
Congratulations!
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Supreme Court blocks effort to end DACA
- Shenendehowa Class of 2020 celebrates with drive-thru graduation
- ‘Bumpy recovery’: Southeast lawmakers balance reopening with uptick in cases
- Actor Mark Ruffalo using his star power to help PUSH Buffalo
- Bob and Jean’s Car Hop drops fine dining for pandemic-friendly eating