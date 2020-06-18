Shenendehowa Class of 2020 celebrates with drive-thru graduation

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa High School Class of 2020 graduated in a drive thru ceremony on Thursday.

Families drove up in decorated cars while seniors walked across the stage to get their diplomas.

The school’s band performed virtually during the livestreamed ceremony

The ceremony was broken up into two rounds due to the number of graduates.

Congratulations!

