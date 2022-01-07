Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one!

On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School Bus” for prospective school bus drivers. Members of the Shen Transportation Department allowed applicants, with valid driver’s licenses, to drive a school bus – supervised – around the Shen Campus!

“We have the buses; we need people to drive them,” said Alfred Karam, Director of Transportation, at Shenendehowa CSD. The Shenendehowa Central School District is one of many local districts facing a bus driver shortage. Since 2017, the district has been holding events to get new potential drivers behind the wheel. but since the pandemic, school officials have seen significant demand for drivers. “We’re averaging about 30 to 35 drivers out per day for various reasons and this is something that has started last year and has not subsided, prior to that, we were averaging around 19 to 20 drivers out per day which was something we were able to manage,” said Karam.

“Not only here at Shenendehowa, but statewide there is a critical shortage and as we saw around the state, schools have had to go remote on certain days because they don’t have enough school bus drivers,” said NYS Senator Daphne Jordan.

“The school bus is really the window to education. Without the school bus, a lot of kids can’t get to school,” said Karam. Those who are interested can contact the Transportation Department at 518-881-0240 or email mayfjudy@shenschools.org.