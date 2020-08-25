Shen grad Ian Anderson will make MLB debut

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (NEWS10) — Former Shen pitcher Ian Anderson has been named starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves/New York Yankees game on Tuesday according to a tweet from the MLB team. There was speculation earlier this week that Anderson would get his first start.

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees will face off Tuesday night, first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. The game will be carried on YES Network.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga