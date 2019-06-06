Shen grad drafted to the Texas Rangers in MLB draft

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On day three of the Major League Baseball draft, the Texas Rangers selected Ben Anderson in the 13th round.

Three years ago, Anderson was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 26th round but instead of chasing his dream then, he decided to go to college.

Ben said, “They gave me a chance to pitch there, which is all I asked for.”

Anderson pitched a bit in high school at Shenendehowa, but his primary role for the Plainsmen was to catch, often for this twin brother Ian.

Ian Anderson was drafted in the first-round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves which served as a great motivator for Ben, “Obviously that gives you a little bit more fuel for it being something that you want to do.”

Ben took that fuel and made fire, leading up to his draft eligibility this year.

“I didn’t have huge expectations. I think the season that I had, spoke for itself,” said Ben.

He was named the America East pitcher of they year. He led the conference in wins, strikeouts and ERA. And then came the past 36 hours where all he could do is wait.

Ben says, “It was stressful, I was trying to relax as much as I could.”

Until the 13th round, when he was drafted by the Texas Rangers.

Ben says, “Emotions are high. I’m super excited to get this opportunity.”

So is his brother.

“He’s super excited for me. We’re definitely each other’s biggest fans so it’s great having someone like him to talk to about stuff. He’s been through all of this.”

So what was Ian’s biggest piece of advice to his brother? Ben says, “Just to enjoy it honestly right now and let is all play out.”

The contract details aren’t finalized yet, but Ben expects to forego his senior season and go pro.

“I think I still have a lot to prove. Going forward, I think I still have a lot more in me. With hard work, we’re gonna get that out, and we’re gonna see what we can do.”

