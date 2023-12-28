ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ratnottama, a seventh grader at Koda Middle School in the Shenendehowa Central School District, will have her out-of-this-world artwork on display in NASA’s “commercial crew” calendar. Ratnottama’s piece titled “In The Palm of Your Hand” was chosen from participants all over the world, and will be the digital cover as well as the picture for March.

36 winners from around the globe were selected to be featured in the calendar. Ratnottama placed third in the age 10-12 bracket for the astronaut category.