Shelters of Saratoga partners with Holiday Inn to house homeless during pandemic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs will now serve as a temporary shelter for the homeless population in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Shelters of Saratoga says this solution will allow them to provide a safe space while keeping up with regulations set in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They are currently occupying 35 rooms. SOS staff members are staying on-site, providing food service, basic necessities, and case management. 

