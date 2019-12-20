Shelter swells with homeless people amid bitter cold

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As temperatures hit the single digits on Thursday, the Capital City Rescue Mission not only gave people a warm meal, but a safe place to sleep.

The mission saw higher than average numbers of homeless people seeking shelter due to the bitter cold.

With a packed house, people are expected to sleep on mats or in overflow housing.

“They’re here because they have to be here and they have to survive,” said Executive Director Perry Jones.

For 30 years, Jones has led operations at the shelter.

“The people that are coming in, they’re just like us really. They just have needs that have to be met,” Jones said.

Jones said without it, there’s not many other options for the crowds that come in.