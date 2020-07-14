Sheffield police investigating Black Lives Matter sign damage

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police in Sheffield, Mass., are investigating after a Black Lives Matter sign was destroyed Monday morning.

Police received a call just after 9:30 a.m. that a sign placed in a yard by the Sheffield Congregation Church was defaced. Investigators are looking at security camera footage as well as evidence left at the scene.

If you were in the area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, you are asked to call police at 413-229-8522.

