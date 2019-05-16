Sheffield parents plead for changes after daughter was killed in Ethiopian plane crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — It’s been a little more than two months since 24-year-old Samya Stumo was killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia. The Sheffield, Mass. native was about to start an assignment in Kenya with a health systems development organization.

Stumo’s mother, Nadia Milleron, and her father, Michael Stumo, attended a House Transportation Committee meeting Wednesday in Washington, D.C. where the topic of discussion was the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane, which was involved in the crash.

In an interview with NEWS10 ABC, Milleron said she wants Boeing to be held accountable. She also says the Federal Aviation Administration should have done a better job inspecting the planes before they were able to fly. The Max 8 has been grounded in the United States since the middle of March.

Boeing released a statement to NEWS10 saying, “Boeing extends our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and loved ones of those onboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. As the investigation continues, Boeing is cooperating fully with the investigating authorities.”

