Shaker student running marathon for friend with autism

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Shaker High School student is joining thousands of people hitting the pavement for the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Cat Mahoney doesn’t consider herself a runner, but it’s a friendship she’s fostered at Shaker High that’s going to get her past the finish line.

“I want to make a difference,” she said. “I want to make a change in my community doing it through something I love and helping the people that I love.”

She’s running the New York Marathon to honor her best friend, Hank, who has autism.

“Hank is the most creative kid you will ever meet,” Cat said. “He’s funny. He loves movies.”

Their friendship began in the first grade, but they lost touch when he moved. They met again when Cat joined the Best Buddies program at Shaker.

Best Buddies is a group connecting the greater Shaker community with students who have developmental disabilities. The buddies – some of her biggest cheerleaders – signed the shirt Cat will wear on marathon day.

“When I’m running and getting tired, I can look down and see all my friends who are cheering me on.”

It was actually the program that got her into the marathon.

“To sign up for the marathon for Best Buddies, we were required to raise $3,500.”

She beat that goal by $1,000 and is hoping to raise even more.