LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brandon Barlow is counting down the days. Eight to be exact until the NFL Draft, a potential life-changing moment.

“It sneaks up faster than you would think,” said Barlow.

It seems like yesterday Barlow was catching touchdowns at Shaker as a tight end. He was a two-way player for the Blue Bison, and committed to Boston College to play defensive end. Six years later — with 128 tackles including 18 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks during his Eagles career — the long wait is almost over.

The NFL Draft kicks off April 28. It’s a day Barlow has imagined for more than 15 years.

“It would mean everything [to be drafted]. This has been a dream of mine since I was in third grade,” said Barlow. “I knew then I wanted to play football at the highest level and it’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life.”

That work hasn’t stopped since returning to the Capital Region. Barlow has been focused on his diet, sleep, and training routines. He works out with Shaker strength coach ZaQuan Irby at Build-to-Win Performance five days per week.

“Now I’m just making sure I work out and prep my body for that next opportunity that I get so I’m ready to maximize it, just like I did for my pro day,” said Barlow.

Boston College’s pro day nearly a month ago was a success.

“I felt like I put up a very good performance to help put myself on the map of a lot of teams,” said Barlow, whose stats were among the best of the day with scouts from all 32 NFL teams in the building. However, the numbers don’t paint the whole picture of this prospect.

“You know, you’re gonna get a guy who’s respectable, who’s hard-working, who’s tough as nails, who’s smart, who’s not going to cause any trouble, who’s going to go in there and do their job and take care of business with no problems,” said Barlow, who added that Boston College players have a good reputation in general.

A couple NFL teams have already shown interest in Barlow, reaching out to his agent prior to the draft. Whether or not he hears his name called, Barlow says all he needs is an opportunity.

“So that’s all I need whether I’m drafted or picked up as a free agent, doesn’t matter. Just give me a shot and I’ll go and I’ll take care of the rest.”