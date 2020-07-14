Shaftsbury woman rearrested for death threats hours after arraignment, police say

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say they arrested Mindy Landau-Fox, 64, of Shaftsbury for violating the conditions of her release and criminal threatening. Earlier that day, she had been arraigned for domestic assault, abuse, and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

The Bennington County woman was initially taken into police custody on Sunday night. Police say they responded to a residence on Ridge Road at 7:41 p.m. for reported abuse and neglect of a vulnerable 71-year-old adult.

Police say the elderly adult was in the care of Landau-Fox, and that they discovered she abused and did not provide adequate care for the victim. She was arrested, charged, processed, and released with orders to appear for an arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Following the arraignment, she was released on the court-ordered condition that she not return to the residence on Ridge Road where the alleged abuse and neglect took place.

Even so, just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police say they were again dispatched to the location when a resident returned home to find Landau-Fox inside. Police say she threatened to murder one of the residents as officers were forced to physically remove her.

She will be arraigned on the new criminal threatening and violating the conditions of release charges on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

