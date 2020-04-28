Sewer infrastructure project completed on Uncle Sam Trail

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the completion of a major sewer infrastructure project in Lansingburgh, which will protect the Hudson River and surrounding homes.

The project called for the installation of almost 1,400 feet of sewer line on the Uncle Sam Trail between Northern Drive and Cemetery Road.

According to officials, it will reduce sewer overflows to the Hudson River and protect nearby homes against water runoff during heavy storms.

The project also included repaving more than one-half mile of trail to improve biking and walking conditions for pedestrians.

