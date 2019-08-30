Severely injured cat making ‘remarkable recovery’

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cat that was found severely injured in Saratoga County is making a “remarkable recovery.”

Soldier was found abandoned in a crate in mid-July off Clifton Park Center Road in the injured condition. The Saratoga County Animal Shelter said he had visible injuries to his face and neck, and he was in need of antibiotics and pain medications.

New York State Police believe he was injured for a day or two before he was found.

On Friday, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter said Soldier is recovering well after “time, love, and proper medical attention.”

He is not fully recovered, the shelter said, but he enjoys “his daily play time and photo shoots.”

