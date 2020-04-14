Severe storms in the Capital Region bring damaging winds on Monday

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region experienced some gusty winds and rain on Monday.

As more storm activity comes through the region tonight, National Grid crews are responding to keep the lights on. Patrick Stella says the pandemic planning has their crews healthy and ready to respond to impending storms. Stella told NEWS10 ABC many of the workers are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Members of National Grid says they are aware many of their customers are at home due to COVID-19. They say it is important to be prepared for impending storms.

“If you have not lost power, make sure all of your devices are charged up. If you do lose power, one thing that does help us to definitely give us an call. It is important to not assume we know you lost power. The more customers that call us the better information we have and the faster we can get there and restore the power,” said Patrick Stella National Grid Communication Manager.

On Easter Sunday night and Monday our area experienced heavy wind and rain leaving many people without power and downed wires. Many trees came crashing down into back yards and even homes. One homeowner in Malta says a tree crashed into her daughters bedroom window and it sounded like a freight train. The homeowner says luckily no one was hurt, but they are left with extensive roof damage.

Emergency Services of Saratoga County says it is important to keep in touch with older loved ones that could lose power and have no one to call.

“We are just asking people don’t go near downed wires. It is important to consider a downed wire is always live. Some other precautions we want people to take into consideration is check on those neighbors or family members that might have some health issues or mobility issues. You should pick up the phone to see if they are okay or lost power,” explained Carl Zeilman, Saratoga County Emergency Services Commissioner.

National Grid says many homes use back up generators and need to make sure they are operating them safely.

“First make sure the generator is not in an enclosed space. The other thing is to make sure that the power is off in your home when you are running that generator. If you don’t do that you are running the risk of running electricity back through the lines where our crews may be working on,” said Patrick Stella.

National Grid says if an outage occurs to immediately report it to their website ngrid.com/outagecentral or by calling 1-800-465-1212.

LATEST STORIES: