Several roads closed in Bethlehem after Wednesday storm

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police have closed several major roads in the town while crews work to clean up downed trees and wires from Wednesday’s storms.

The following roads will be closed overnight and into the day Thursday:

River Road (State Route 144) between Exit 22 of the Thruway and Wemple Road – will be closed due to multiple telephone poles down Maple Avenue (State Route 396) between John Street and Wood Terrace is closed due to a tree and poles down Delaware Avenue (State Route 443) from the Bethlehem/New Scotland Town Line to Meads Lane due to primary wires down. (May open overnight) State Route 9W between Feura Bush Road (State Route 910A) and Beacon Road, due to trees and primary lines down.

According to police, there are multiple other secondary roads closed in the town, and crews continue to work to get them to reopen.

