Several injured after tree falls on them in Albany

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people were injured after a tree fell on them in Albany Monday.

Firefighters said the tree fell in the area of Putnam Street and Second Avenue.

There is no word on exactly how many people were injured, but they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga