Several injured after tree falls on them in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people were injured after a tree fell on them in Albany Monday.
Firefighters said the tree fell in the area of Putnam Street and Second Avenue.
There is no word on exactly how many people were injured, but they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
