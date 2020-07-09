Several injured after deck collapses in Town of Saratoga

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people were injured after a deck collapsed Wednesday night in the Town of Saratoga.

The collapse took place around 8:30 p.m. on Route 9P.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were on an upper deck, which gave way and fell on a group of people on a lower deck. Most sustained minor injuries, but one man was taken to Saratoga Hospital.

Three children also had minor injuries.

Town of Saratoga Code Enforcement is investigating to determine what caused the collapse.

