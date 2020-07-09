Several injured after deck collapses in Town of Saratoga

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people were injured after a deck collapsed Wednesday night in the Town of Saratoga.

The collapse took place around 8:30 p.m. on Route 9P.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were on an upper deck, which gave way and fell on a group of people on a lower deck. Most sustained minor injuries, but one man was taken to Saratoga Hospital.

Three children also had minor injuries.

Town of Saratoga Code Enforcement is investigating to determine what caused the collapse.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG