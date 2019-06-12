Several displaced after early morning house fire on Turner Ave in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people are without a home after a fire ripped through a duplex on Turner Avenue in Schenectady early Wednesday morning.

Assistant Schenectady Fire Chief Dan Mareno said the fire broke out just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. By the time crews arrived, the second floor of the building was engulfed in flames.

Luckily, everyone inside the building, thee people on the second floor and one person on the first floor, was able to make it out safely. One resident described a neighbor banging on his door and window to alert him to the danger. No one, firefighter or resident, was injured by the fire.

Crews were able to knock the fire down in around 20 minutes, containing damage to the affected building. The building in question did sustain significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Investigators say it is too early to tell what caused the fire, but it will remain under investigation. The Red Cross was at the scene assisting those displaced by the fire.