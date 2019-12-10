1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Great Barrington apartment fire

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out in Great Barrington Monday that killed one and seriously injured another.

The fire took place just after 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment in an eight-unit building on Silver Street.

According to officials, an elderly, married couple was removed from the fire and taken to Fairview Hospital with serious injuries. The husband passed away, and the wife remains hospitalized.

A neighbor described a strange noise before realizing there was a fire.

“It was just a banging, like somebody banging on pipes,” she said. “And then I saw the flashing lights out my window, and so I came running out. The lady next door actually smelled the fire, or smelled the smoke, and she called the fire department.”

Residents of the surrounding apartments packed a bag to stay elsewhere for the night.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.