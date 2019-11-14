Settlement reached in polling site lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County legislators approved a six-figure settlement to an Albany woman, who claimed she was hurt at a polling site.

Rita O’Sullivan, 94, said she tripped over an exposed chord while voting at the All Saints Catholic Academy. The incident happened in 2018.

O’Sullivan said she was seriously and permanently injured.

The settlement will pay O’Sullivan $225,000. The initial lawsuit stated that county officials failed to comply with building safety codes and did not safely maintain the polling location.