Settlement reached in deadly Jay Street fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A settlement has been reached among victims of the deadly Jay Street Fire, the building owner, and the property management company.

The $1 million settlement spelled out in a 63-page agreement will provide compensation for 13 victims four years after the devastating fire that left its mark on the city.

March 6, 2015 – a fire rages at 104 Jay Street. When daylight arrives, four lives are lost and 60 people were without a home. Today, an empty lot serves as a daily reminder of the tragedy.

“Every day I come and see people lighting candles, putting flowers in front,” said Kenneth Manmohan.

Manmohan owns Executive Lounge, a Caribbean restaurant next door. It finally re-opened five months ago after needing extensive repairs.

“Well, I deserve some type of payment or something because I lost my business for three-and-a-half years, no income,” he said.

The insurer of the restaurant is listed as one of the 13 plaintiffs in a settlement among the building owner and Ideal Property Services, owned by Jason Sacks, who’s now serving prison time for not reporting building code violations. The families of the four people killed in that fire are also included, but many whose lives were turned upside down are not.

“You know, and he lost everything. He had to start from scratch,” said Manmohan.

He’s talking about his kitchen worker, who lived on the fifth floor of the building. He and Manmohan faced setbacks they’re still working to overcome.

“He’s my good friend. I don’t know what I would have done. We work as a team, so we’re just trying to do the right thing and get the business back up and running,” said Manmohan.

NEWS10 ABC is not sure how much each plaintiff is receiving. Many of the details will remain confidential.