Settlement announced against local dress shop

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a settlement against a local dress shop that prevents them from taking large deposits for specialty-made dresses.

Before the settlement, Apropos Prom & Bridal in Latham required customers to provide a substantial deposit for specially-ordered dresses.

An investigation revealed that on numerous occasions, the dresses did not arrive within the promised time frame. When customers attempted to inquire about them, many had trouble getting through on the phone or left messages that were never returned.

The store then refused to refund the customers.

Several customers also complained that when they did pick up their dresses, they appeared to be floor models that had defects or were significantly too large or too small.

The settlement ensures those who did not receive a dress on time will be refunded their deposits. Apropos is also expected to make changes to its business, including:

Maintaining an electronic system for tracking customers’ orders;

Providing consumers who order dresses with a written receipt that includes all pertinent information, including the date when a consumer expects to receive their dress;

Promptly contacting the consumer when the store learns of a delay in the expected delivery date; and

Refunding deposits when a dress does not arrive within three weeks of the date promised to the consumer or at least one month before an event date.

In addition to providing refunds to eligible consumers who previously filed complaints, the settlement requires Apropos Prom & Bridal to make refunds to eligible consumers by March 29, 2020.

Customers who think they may be eligible for a refund are encouraged to file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755 to be mailed a form.