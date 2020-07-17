Two dead, three injured after early morning crash on Central Avenue

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10 ABC) — Two men were killed and three others are in the hospital Friday morning after a serious crash on Central Avenue.

The crash happened at 12:06 a.m. in the area of 2169 Central Avenue and Lombard Street. Central Avenue was closed in both directions between Lisha Kill Road and Lansing Road North for some time in the morning but was reopened at 7 a.m.

Police released the names of the two men who died on scene as a result of the crash. The driver Naquain Key, 25, and passenger Najee Parks, 31, both from Queens, died after three females in a Volkswagen struck their Nissan as it was exiting a business near Lombard Street.

The three females in the Volkwagen were transported to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to Lieutenant Robert Donnelly from Colonie Police speed was a factor in the crash.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video footage or other information to contact the Traffic Division at (518) 783-2744.

