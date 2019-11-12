Sheriff: Vehicle crashes into Saratoga Co. home

PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a serious crash in Saratoga County Monday evening.

The crash took place on North Greenfield Road. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle crashed into a home.

It remained an active scene Monday night as both police and fire crews responded to the scene. A NEWS10 ABC crew could see a pole down in the street. National Grid also responded to the scene.

There is no word on the status of any injuries as a result of the crash.

The road is closed while crews are on scene working to learn more.

