Sentence reinstated for man charged with stabbing as teenager

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A back-and-forth court case has ended as it started. The 25-year prison sentence for a man convicted of killing a fellow teen 10 years ago was reinstated Monday morning.

When Jah-Lah Vanderhorst was convicted a decade ago, he was 16 but was tried and sentenced as an adult. An initial appeal to be retried as a youthful offender was denied, but a second attempt was approved by a judge in 2019.

At the time, Vanderhorst was resentenced to 12.5 years.

But the nature of the 2011 stabbing, caught on a cell phone camera, is why prosecutors fought to, and eventually prevailed, in overturning that appeal. His original sentence of 25 years was reinstated on Monday.

