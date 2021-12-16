Sentence reduced for local man convicted of breaking into homes to watch people sleep

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who was convicted of burglarizing homes to watch people sleep has been given a reduced sentence. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Ramiz Hajratalli, 35, of Saratoga Springs had his sentence reduced from 30 to 15 years.

Hajratalli was convicted of burglarizing two homes in 2017. At his trial in 2018, prosecutors said that these were not typical burglaries to steal property. Rather, Hajratalli entered bedrooms to have sexual contact with the women as they slept.

The District Attorney’s Office said the victims were strangers to Hajratalli. Both burglaries were interrupted when the people woke up to find him in their rooms.

On July 29, 2017, the victim screamed when she saw Hajratalli and he left his fingerprint on a door knob. He was caught on August 11, 2017 when the resident awoke to find Hajratalli watching him and his girlfriend sleep. The man, a former Hudson Police Department detective, chased Hajratalli down the street and apprehended him.

At sentencing, the lead prosecutor asked for the maximum sentence, which was imposed. Hajratalli was originally sentenced to 15 years for each burglary that would run consecutively for a total of 30 years.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division affirmed the convictions but modified the sentence, stating that Hajratalli had no prior criminal history and his conduct did not result in any physical touching or injury.

District Attorney Karen Heggen said she has not decided if she will appeal or reargue the modified sentence.