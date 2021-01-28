Senior communities talk when to expect visits can resume

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nursing homes and senior living communities may not have a blanket ban from New York State against visitation, but there’s still a lot at stake when deciding to open their doors.

“Last thing we want to do is open everything up and then have there be a real problem,” explains Summit Senior Living Director of Marketing Jennifer Nelligan.

Some communities, like the Schenectady County Glendale Home, had no choice but to cut off visits. The once busy outside visit stations had to be put away once the cold and snow rolled in. The state also does mandate visits pause for two weeks after every positive COVID case.

“It was very sad. It happened a couple days before Thanksgiving, so we were excited. We thought we were going to go into the holidays having our routine,” says Administrator Lori Tambasco.

Tambasco says since November, there have been several staff positives. She says as soon as they can pass the two week benchmark without a single case, Glendale is ready with new safeguards to start up indoor visits.

“We have a room in the back of our building, which is called the multipurpose room. It’s a big, a larger room, and it’s on its own ventilation system,” Tambasco explains. “We’re very hopeful in the next couple weeks we can open up again and return to some resemblance of normalcy where we all can be together again.”

Meanwhile, others like the Summit Senior Living properties felt it was their responsibility to take the initiative and close before the virus could get in.

“The surges, as you know in this area, numbers over 10 percent were absolutely terrifying and how easy it was seemingly for transmission and there were people that were asymptomatic, and so all the prevention in the world wasn’t going to necessarily safeguard our residents and those that we love,” says Nelligan.

Nelligan says Summit staff are trying their best to curb isolation and its effects of declining mental health.

“We have a weekly Tuesday treats, we deliver Rubiks cubes and puzzle books. We do as much as we can through Zoom, but nothing takes the place of that human connection,” she says.

She’s hopeful getting more folks vaccinated is a step in the right direction, but it’s too early to tell when visitors can come back.

“Many residents are asking, oh well we’re all going to get vaccinated, we’re vaccinating 95 percent of our building or whatever it might be, can we? Our hopes are yes, but I think what we’ve learned throughout the last 10 months is that we need to be careful and we need to manage expectations, because if we say yes and then we can’t, we’re letting folks down,” says Nelligan.