Senate votes against allowing witnesses in Impeachment Trial

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, night falls on the Capitol, in Washington during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight. Web traffic and TV ratings tell a similar story, with public interest seeming to flag after the House voted last month to impeach a president for only the third time in U.S. history. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON DC (NEWS10) – The Senate has voted against allowing witnesses in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial. The vote was mostly along party lines ending in a 50-51 vote against allowing witnesses.

