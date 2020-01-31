Senate votes against allowing witnesses in Impeachment Trial

NEWS10 ABC
FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, night falls on the Capitol, in Washington during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight. Web traffic and TV ratings tell a similar story, with public interest seeming to flag after the House voted last month to impeach a president for only the third time in U.S. history. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON DC (NEWS10) – The Senate has voted against allowing witnesses in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial. The vote was mostly along party lines ending in a 50-51 vote against allowing witnesses.