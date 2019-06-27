Sen. Tedisco wants special session to address limo laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–One local lawmaker is asking the governor to call back the legislature for a special session to address what he considers unfinished business.

Senator Jim Tedisco says the one bill that was passed by both the Senate and the Assembly isn’t considered reform in his mind. He’s sent letters to Governor Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie asking for an extraordinary session to be called.

The families of the 20 victims of the Schoharie limousine crash say they support a special session. Saying in part:

“We are more determined that ever to hold our legislators accountable and to do their jobs … if that means a special session, then yes, the Governor needs to call a special session.”

Tedisco is urging his colleagues in the Senate and Assembly to contact the leaders as well.