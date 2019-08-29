Sen. Tedisco wants public hearing on new license plates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Jim Tedisco is calling for legislative hearings to examine the new license plates coming to New York.

The new plates will cost a minimum of $25 plus another $20 to keep your current plate number.

Tedisco wants a hearing to ask public input on the fee and to ask the DMV to justify the cost and ask why the state isn’t getting a refund from the previous plate vendor that produced the peeling plates.

The senator, on Thursday, said the following:

Before the administration fleeces taxpayers any further, the public has a right to give input on this plan to force millions of motorists to turn in their current license plates and buy new ones.

Meanwhile, DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder hit back saying the license plate fee has been in place for more than 10 years and just now there are calls for it to change.