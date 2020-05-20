Sen. Schumer asks Navy to suspend contract with Norlite

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is asking the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense to reverse their decision not to temporarily suspend a contract allowing them to burn foam containing PFAS chemicals at the Norlite Plant in Cohoes.

The plant stopped the burning of potentially hazardous foam after a local moratorium earlier in the year.

However, the Navy and the DoD plan to sent 12 truckloads containing 58,000 gallons of the chemicals to be burned at Norlite this week.

The facility requested a six- to eight-month suspension of the waste disposal contract so the Environmental Protection Agency could continue testing the safety of the incinerators. That request was denied.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES