COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is asking the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense to reverse their decision not to temporarily suspend a contract allowing them to burn foam containing PFAS chemicals at the Norlite Plant in Cohoes.
The plant stopped the burning of potentially hazardous foam after a local moratorium earlier in the year.
However, the Navy and the DoD plan to sent 12 truckloads containing 58,000 gallons of the chemicals to be burned at Norlite this week.
The facility requested a six- to eight-month suspension of the waste disposal contract so the Environmental Protection Agency could continue testing the safety of the incinerators. That request was denied.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Internet access a priority for Washington County reopening task force
- With distance learning front and center, education officials urge lawmakers to close technology gap
- Sen. Schumer asks Navy to suspend contract with Norlite
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Greene County coronavirus update