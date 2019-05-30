Semi vs. minivan crash captured on dashcam

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We have seen the aftermath of a number of dangerous and even fatal crashes over the past week. A local trucker actually captured an accident he got tangled up in on his own dashboard camera, and it’s being used as a word of warning to distracted drivers.

Mike Wilkin’s dashcam captured the Sunday morning crash on Route 67 in Ballston Spa. It clearly shows that the light was yellow as he entered the intersection with Middle Line Road, but a minivan was already crossing his path.

“My first reaction was, is he going to see me and slam on the brakes and I’ll get around him or is he going to keep going?” said Wilkin.

The minivan kept going.

“There’s a very long black skid mark there now,” he added.

Mike Ridsdale, a master driving instructor at The CDL School in Menands, says he constantly warns his students about distracted drivers.

“I tell my students every car is going to come out in front of you and every light is going to change. You need to be prepared for that,” he siad.

As for the crash on Route 67, the struck minivan also ended up clipping a motorcycle. The Saratoga County Sheriff told NEWS10 ABC that except for some minor injuries, everyone walked away from the collision. The driver of the minivan was ticketed.



